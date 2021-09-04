Prep football photo gallery: Warriors vs. Eagles

Edmonds-Woodway High School kicked off its 2021 football season with a home game vs. Arlington at Edmonds Stadium Friday night. The Eagles defeated the Warriors 35-7.
Next up for the Warriors is a matchup vs. cross-town rival Meadowdale Friday, Sept. 10 at Edmonds Stadium.
— Photos by Michael Bury
