Prep football photo gallery: Warriors vs. Eagles

Posted: September 4, 2021 10

Edmonds-Woodway High School kicked off its 2021 football season with a home game vs. Arlington at Edmonds Stadium Friday night. The Eagles defeated the Warriors 35-7.

Next up for the Warriors is a matchup vs. cross-town rival Meadowdale Friday, Sept. 10 at Edmonds Stadium.

— Photos by Michael Bury

