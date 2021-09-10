Prep volleyball: Warriors swept by Timberwolves

Facing their second 4A opponent this week, the volleyball team from Edmonds-Woodway traveled to Mill Creek Thursday night to take on the Timberwolves of Jackson High School.

The Warriors dropped their first match of the season in straight sets, 0-3, on Tuesday to Lake Stevens, and Thursday night was no different, being swept by Jackson 0-3.

Edmonds-Woodway struggled all night to get any momentum against a Wolves’ attack that was dominant on its way to a 25-12, 25-14, 25-15 win.

Edmonds-Woodway is 0-2 overall. Their next match is versus Marysville-Pilchuck on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School.



— Story and photos by Scott Williams