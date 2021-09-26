Public hearing on stormwater management code, whether to continue virtual meetings on Sept. 28 council agenda

A continuation of a public hearing on the city’s stormwater management code and a discussion regarding whether the council should continue meeting virtually in light of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are among the topics on the Edmonds City Council’s virtual Tuesday, Sept. 28 meeting agenda.

The council will also hear the annual report from the Citizens Economic Development Commission.

As for the stormwater code update, the city’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit with the Washington Department of Ecology requires that the city maintain adequate stormwater management code for new development in order to protect surface waters. Each five-year cycle of the permit requires an update to the city code to remain compliant with the most current guidance from the ecology department. You can learn more about the proposed code changes here. The council had a public hearing last week on the matter but decided to continue it to give residents more time to weigh in.

The council is also scheduled Sept. 28 to discuss:

– Proposed amendments to September 2021 budget

– An update on the Highway 99 Gateway Signs project

The meeting will be held virtually using the Zoom meeting platform. To join, comment, view, or listen to the Edmonds City Council Meeting in its entirety, paste the following into a web browser using a computer or smart phone: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261

Or join by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261

Persons wishing to provide audience comments using a computer or smart phone are instructed to raise a virtual hand to be recognized. Those who want to comment by dial-up phone are instructed to press *9 to raise a hand. When prompted, press *6 to unmute.

In addition to Zoom, regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the Council Meeting webpage, Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39.