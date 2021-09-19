Public hearing on stormwater management code, health district report among items on Sept. 21 council agenda

A public hearing on the city’s stormwater management code, another look at Edmonds Rescue Plan Fund grant awards to local nonprofit organizations and an update on the city’s plan to add new bike lanes in several Edmonds neighborhoods are among the items on the Tuesday, Sept. 21 Edmonds City Council virtual meeting agenda.

The council will also hear an update from the Snohomish Health District and consider acceptance of a property donation from the estate of longtime resident Shirley Johnson.

Regarding the stormwater code update, the city’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit with the Washington Department of Ecology requires that the city maintain adequate stormwater management code for new development in order to protect surface waters. Each five-year cycle of the permit requires an update to the city code to remain compliant with the most current guidance from the ecology department. Learn more here.

A day earlier — Monday, Sept. 20 — the council will meet virtually in executive session at 5:30 p.m. to evaluate the qualifications of two candidates for development services director. The position became open with the retirement of Shane Hope July 1.

The Tuesday, Sept. 21 meeting will be held using the Zoom meeting platform. To join, comment, view, or listen to the Edmonds City Council Meeting in its entirety, paste the following into a web browser using a computer or smart phone: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261

If you want to provide audience comments using a computer or smart phone, raise a virtual hand to be recognized. Persons who want to comment by dial-up phone are instructed to press *9 to raise a hand. When prompted, press *6 to unmute.

In addition to Zoom, regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the Council Meeting webpage, Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.