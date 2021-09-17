Rain or shine, the Edmonds Museum Summer Market goes on

So you may be thinking, will there be a market this Saturday? Well, the simple answer is yes. The Edmonds Museum Summer Market runs rain or shine every Saturday through Oct. 9. Including this week, there are only four weeks left to stock up for winter and shop for the holidays. Whether is it raining, windy or sunny, we will be there. That said, we will close early if there is thunder or lightning, as it is not safe for anyone to be out when it is storming.

Many people think rainy days are better spent inside, but I disagree. On gray days like the one that forecast for this Saturday, the crowds probably won’t be there, so it is the perfect time to linger with that vendor you admired and shop for the winter.

If you are planning to stock up on meat or fish, Wilson Fish, Well Fed Farms and Sky Valley Family Farm offer plans to order frozen meats that you can enjoy through the cold months of winter. Collins Family Orchards is now offering their Fall CSA, which would bring locally grown orchard fruits to your home for many weeks after the market season is over.

For those of you looking for holiday gifts, these next four weeks are the time to purchase all you need. For people wanting to put together holiday gift baskets, Holmquist Hazelnuts has a variety of packaged, flavored hazelnuts, Salt Blade has their locally sourced salamis and Pete’s Perfect Toffee has, well, toffee. These are just a few examples of the locally produced items you will find at the market each week.

If you are looking for that unique gift for a friend or family member, the options seem almost endless. For example, Arturo provides a window into the world through his photography; Laarni offers handmade waterproof bags, totes and more; Anna Perone brings her knitted gloves and handmade jewelry and Michelle from Country Quilts has aprons, masks and other fabric creations.

So bring your umbrella, wear your boots and raincoat, come down to the market and join the fun, and hope that the thunder/lightning stays away. We plan to be open from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. this Saturday and then every Saturday through Oct. 9.

— Christina Martin, Market Manager