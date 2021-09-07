Reader view: The sidewalks are impassable

After kind emails to Feedme Hospitality are unanswered, it’s worth putting this into the public arena for debate. Salt and Iron, and MarKet (and others to a lesser degree), have eateries on both sides of the sidewalk. They have what looks like 200% capacity.

Putting the obvious CV-21 selective enforcement aside for a moment, people need to be able to use the sidewalk. Main Street is now completely impassable on the MarKet side every day. Salt and Iron has a lightpost that exacerbates traffic as well, and a friend of mine has experienced accessibility issues there. Oft in front of Salt and Iron, the foot traffic needs to take turns going east-west.

How do we reconcile crowds like these with closure of other public spaces? I saw a blind person with a service animal go around the Feedme Hospitality streatery on the street side to get past. Is this just politics?

— Matt Richardson
Edmonds

2 Replies to “Reader view: The sidewalks are impassable”

  1. A fair point Matt. At the very least we need a compromise. Say at least 65% of the sidewalk free, or some determined amount feet needs to be available for pedestrian usage.

    Looking at your picture; the signs, seating, and trash bins leave very little room for actually walking.

  2. Extremely good post! I wonder how many of us who live here avoid downtown these days, for exactly the reasons you mention?

