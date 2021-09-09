Reader views: Remembering 9/11

5 hours ago 39

As we approach the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, two readers submitted related reflections:

“I remember how moved my wife and I were when we came upon this powerful memorial on 6th Avenue right here in Edmonds, a year ago,” wrote Bernie Busch. “I hope others new to the community and families who haven’t discovered these 9/11 and first responder memorials will find it near the Boys and Girls Club and the Fire Department. Take a while to read and view, think and feel.” (Photos by Bernie Busch)
The memorial to the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attack is located at the Fallen Firefighter Memorial Park in front of Fire Station 17, 275 6th Ave. N., in downtown Edmonds. It is built around a 1-ton beam recovered from the collapsed World Trade Center.

Love Letter on 9/11

We said Goodbye this morning

It was an ordinary day

You waved and smiled your sweet smile

As I waved and drove away.

 

If we had only known then

This would be our last goodbye,

We would have held on longer

To this moment—you and I.

 

But life was going to change for us

as horror lay in wait.

Atop my tower, within the hour

I would meet my fate.

 

A nation grieves now as you do

I hear its cries, its ire

I see a people joining hands

Amid the ash and fire.

 

I see new hope, a lasting peace

From my new Life above.

And though in time your pain will ease

Know you’ll always be my love.

— Barbara Kindness

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME