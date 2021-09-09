Reader views: Remembering 9/11

As we approach the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, two readers submitted related reflections:
Love Letter on 9/11
We said Goodbye this morning
It was an ordinary day
You waved and smiled your sweet smile
As I waved and drove away.
If we had only known then
This would be our last goodbye,
We would have held on longer
To this moment—you and I.
But life was going to change for us
as horror lay in wait.
Atop my tower, within the hour
I would meet my fate.
A nation grieves now as you do
I hear its cries, its ire
I see a people joining hands
Amid the ash and fire.
I see new hope, a lasting peace
From my new Life above.
And though in time your pain will ease
Know you’ll always be my love.
— Barbara Kindness
