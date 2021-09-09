Reader views: Remembering 9/11

As we approach the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, two readers submitted related reflections:

Love Letter on 9/11

We said Goodbye this morning

It was an ordinary day

You waved and smiled your sweet smile

As I waved and drove away.

If we had only known then

This would be our last goodbye,

We would have held on longer

To this moment—you and I.

But life was going to change for us

as horror lay in wait.

Atop my tower, within the hour

I would meet my fate.

A nation grieves now as you do

I hear its cries, its ire

I see a people joining hands

Amid the ash and fire.

I see new hope, a lasting peace

From my new Life above.

And though in time your pain will ease

Know you’ll always be my love.

— Barbara Kindness