Readers invited to submit questions for virtual Edmonds City Council candidate debates

To help voters learn more about general election candidates running for Edmonds City Council this fall, My Edmonds News will host a series of virtual debates in late September and early October that will be available for viewing via YouTube.

Debate questions will be developed by My Edmonds News publisher Teresa Wippel in consultation with Edmonds civic organizations. My Edmonds News readers are also invited to submit their top three questions for the candidates here.

In Council Position 1, candidate Alicia Crank is running against incumbent Kristiana Johnson. For Position 2, the candidates are Janelle Cass and Will Chen, both of whom edged out appointed incumbent Luke Distelhorst in the August primary. And for Position 3, incumbent Adrienne Fraley-Monillas is facing a challenge from former City Councilmember Neil Tibbott.

“These debates are being conducted remotely due to ongoing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic,” Wippel said. “Similar to candidate forums being sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Snohomish County, the debates are being scheduled at the candidates’ convenience and will be recorded. The debates will then be available for viewing via YouTube in early October, so voters have plenty of time to review candidates’ answers and make an informed decision prior to the time ballots arrive in their mailboxes in mid-October.”

General election ballots are due Tuesday, Nov. 2.

These debates are being supported by the following Election 2021 event sponsors: Edmonds College, James Russell, PLLC certified public accountants and business advisors, and Office Tech. If you want to add your organization’s name to the sponsorship list, email Kathy Hashbarger for details.