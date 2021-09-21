Reminder: City of Edmonds hosting suicide prevention events Sept. 23, 30

The City of Edmonds is hosting two two suicide prevention efforts virtually in the community this week and next:

On Thursday, Sept. 23, there will be a panel discussion from 7-8:30 p.m. with six speakers:

– Justine McClure and Tim Krivanek of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

– Michelle Reitan of the Edmonds Senior Center

– JoAnna Rockwood of the Edmonds School District

– Edmonds residents Sarah Mixon and Brook Roberts

You can access that discussion at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84419524458.

On Thursday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m., Wendy Burchill of the Snohomish Health District will present a free, “QPR – Question, Persuade, Refer,” suicide prevention training via Zoom. The link is: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89512269742.

“We are fortunate to have so many in our community working on suicide prevention,” said this year’s event organizer, Edmonds City Councilmember Laura Johnson. “I firmly believe that it is crucial we work to normalize conversations about mental health, especially now with the impact of COVID-19.”

Check the city website for up-to-date information and links to all of the events mentioned above: https://edmondswa.gov/government/departments/human_services/suicide_prevention