Reminder: Puget Sound Bird Fest Sept. 11-12

The 17th Annual Puget Sound Bird Fest is on for this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11-12, and will be a hybrid event. Saturday presentations will be delivered online using a webinar format. Field activities will feature limited group sizes and masks will be required.

A special Storytime for Kids courtesy of the Edmonds Library will kick off the online portion of the Bird Fest at 10 a.m., followed by award-winning author and naturalist Maria Mudd Ruth’s keynote presentation ‘The Not So Awkward Auks’ at 10:30 a.m.; other presentations will follow throughout the day.

Festival participants can also vote for their favorite photo in both the adult and youth categories in the annual online photo contest, take a video tour featuring four birding hotspots within an hour’s drive of Edmonds, and enjoy new offerings for kids, including a packet with crafts and activities for download.

For the latest information, visit www.pugetsoundbirdfest.com or email Jennifer.leach@edmondswa.gov. You can also follow Bird Fest on Facebook.