Reminder: Suicide Prevention Month training Sept. 30 via Zoom

Posted: September 29, 2021 25

The City of Edmonds is hosting its last Suicide Prevention Month event Thursday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m.

Wendy Burchill of the Snohomish Health District will present a free “Question, Persuade, Refer,” suicide prevention training via Zoom. The training will also include a question-and-answer session on suicide prevention techniques.

The link to the meeting is here: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89512269742

