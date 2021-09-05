Restaurant News: Bagel popup, bumps in road for Niles Peacock and Salish — plus Potlatch Bistro service shift

Eltana Bagels Pop-Up coming to Edmonds

We’ve enjoyed the opportunities to order up from Seattle’s Capitol Hill-based bakery. Deliveries have occurred on a regular basis in our local area — including Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace — but now it’s even easier to enjoy these orbs of doughy delight.

Eltana will bring hand-rolled, honey-water boiled, generously seeded, wood-fired bagels straight from their ovens to downtown Edmonds on Thursday, Sept. 9.

The pop-up will be at the Edmonds Red Barn, 228 5th Ave. S., from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Pre-order your bagels here and make sure you don’t miss out. Limited quantities will be available for walk-in orders.

It’s a long long road…

Restaurant owner Niles Peacock travels a bumpy road. In his recent video “I Want to SCREAM!” the opening panorama showcases our beautiful city, then drills down to share Niles’ commentary. Notice his earnest composure as he faces the camera to share with viewers the angst as he speaks about struggles encountered on his journey to open his pizza place.

Peacock is not alone. Other restaurateurs have shared with Restaurant News their episodes of shoddy jobs by contractors — wiring or plumbing that isn’t “to code” and therefore doesn’t “pass” inspection. Delays occur as work is redone, many times by the staff and owners of the establishments. All of these have challenged the opening of Niles Peacock Kitchen & Bar, but not dampened his spirit. Niles has channeled his frustration into shouldering the hard work and sharing this with all of us on video.

The Niles Peacock YouTube channel offers daily updates on efforts to open his restaurant and a weekly podcast, There are Friday night cocktails demonstrations and videos of his adventures to get his restaurant built and opened.

Another restaurant owner working to open a new location

Jeff Barnett is confronting tasks required to open the new Salish Sea Brewery in the former American Brewing Co. location at Harbor Square. Barnett says he can’t “be in two places at the same time.”

He faces similar challenges to other restaurant owners/operators in Edmonds: He often pulls a few shifts to keep staffed up at Salish Sea’s original location on Dayton Street. This leaves little time for the work at new spot. I know from past visits that Jeff is very hands-on and tackles much of the work himself.

Sometimes he enlists family too. Here’s a video of his son following in Dad’s footsteps.

Change in service at Potlatch Bistro

Shubert Ho weighed in on the recent switch of service at the Edmonds Waterfront Center’s Potlatch Bistro, noting: “We have been receiving a number of questions about the change to counter service.”

A recent article in another news outlet portrayed the reason as “slow business,” but Ho feels this does not accurately portray why Potlatch Bistro has changed to the new quick service model.

Here is what is happening:

The bistro has been popular with the locals, but staffing has become increasingly difficult and supply chains have been disrupted. To provide a more sustainable model, the Potlatch Bistro will be providing the same meals with a more casual service style like its sister restaurant, The MarKet.

The new model, as announced in this earlier article:

No reservations required unless you are a party of six or more

When you enter, go to the kitchen counter, and place your order. If you are participating in the senior lunch program, you must check in at the Edmonds Waterfront Center reception area, give your donation and get your ticket before ordering at the counter.

Find a table and be seated

Your meal will be delivered to you

When you finish, the restaurant would appreciate your help in bussing your table

“It’s been going very well so far and has sped up service considerably,” Ho says. “We feel that this is a much more sustainable way to proceed in keeping the program around.”

Potlatch Bistro was designed to operate as a community café: Seniors and others who qualify for subsidized food service will pay a lower rate, while others will pay market rate. Ho reminds readers that “every full-priced meal helps subsidize lunches for food-insecure seniors.”

Popular items like the fish and chips, Smash Burger and chicken salad will remain on the menu, along with a rotating menu of seasonal dishes. The containers will still contain these fabulous entrees, and may provide inspiration for impromptu picnics:

Shubert also shared that “new items to come will include a grilled salmon entrée over garlic whipped potatoes and steamed vegetables, and our award-winning chowder once served at Salt & Iron.”

Featured items will be announced on the Potlatch Bistro website and on social media pages.

Ho has a very full plate these days. In addition to all of the Feed Me Hospitality locations here in Edmonds, Shubert had news to share on their newest venture at Seattle Art Museum café.

“MARKET Seattle will hopefully be opening mid September,” he said. “We are just waiting on Seattle Fire for final approval. Being in the middle of downtown Seattle will surely provide another great outlet for locals to experience our seafood-centric restaurant.”

Yours truly noted that there is a Monet exhibition at the Seattle Art Museum, which runs through Oct. 17. Now I have two reasons to travel down to Seattle this fall. Maybe park at Northgate and ride the light rail downtown.

— By Kathy Passage

