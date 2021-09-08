Rotary Club of Edmonds postpones 2021 Oktoberfest

The Edmonds Rotary Club announced Wednesday that Edmonds Oktoberfest has been postponed, due to rise in COVID cases in King and Snohomish counties. The event had been scheduled for Sept. 24-25 at the Frances Anderson Center field in downtown Edmonds.

According to the Rotary Club, this change was made as a safety precaution given the current COVID-19 environment, with therate of new COVID cases reaching an all-time high last week.

“This decision was not made lightly,” said Maggie Peterson, Edmonds Rotary President. “We very much want Edmonds Oktoberfest to be a family-friendly traditional event but the current rise in COVID-19 cases, combined with the start of the school year, creates a situation where there would be many vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals co-mingling. We are looking forward to bringing back Oktoberfest (or similar event) including the Kids Korner and all corresponding fun activities in 2022!”

Edmonds Oktoberfest Founder and Committee Co-Chair David Kaufer added, “We are dependent on volunteers to run this event, with more than 170 volunteer slots identified. We do not feel comfortable placing them, as well as attendees and other participants, in a situation where they may be at a higher risk of catching or transmitting this highly contagious variant.”

The club plans to hold a similar event next year and hopes to make an announcement in January 2022. Those who have purchased tickets for Edmonds Oktoberfest may request a refund by emailing david@edmondsrotary.com. Funds raised by Edmonds Rotary support the Edmonds community, including scholarships to local students, providing more than $40,000 to Edmonds Waterfront Center and more than $150,000 for a new inclusive playground planned at the new Civic Park.

The previously planned 5K and Pet Parade have also been postponed in 2021 with plans to bring both back in 2022.

More information about Edmonds Rotary can be found at EdmondsRotary.com.