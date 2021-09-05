Save the date: Annual Brouhaha sidewalk sale Sept. 24-26

Brouhaha is defined as “a noisy and overexcited reaction or response to something.” In Edmonds, it’s known as the annual sidewalk edition of what has become one of the best sales downtown — with up to 70% off clothing, furnishings, accessories, home goods and more at 21 participating locations.

“We continue to have great response and lots of shoppers enjoying great deals since we began Brouhaha”said Colleen Bowman, one of the event coordinators and owner of C’est La Vie.

The sale begins Friday, Sept. 24 and ends Sunday, Sept. 26. Check individual locations for their specific hours. Participating businesses include Arista, Art Spot, C’est la Vie, Cole Gallery, Crow, Driftwood Modern, Edmonds Bookshop, Edmonds Frame and Design and Atelier, Edmonds Vitamins and Herbs, Gallery North, Garden Gear and Gallery, Glazed and Amazed, Housewares, Glazed and Amazed, Little Bipsy, Ombu Salon + Spa, Pear Tree Consignment, Rebekah’s Boutique, Rogue, Sound Styles, Teri’s Toybox and Walnut Street Coffee. Addresses and participants can be found here.

“It’s a fun way to offer up some overlooked inventory and make way for our new season shipments,” added Kimberly Koenig from Rogue. “Shoppers who enjoy Brouhaha can get some really great finds from local merchants all in one weekend.”

Some locations are cash only. All sales are final.

The 6th annual Brouhaha is sponsored by the Downtown Edmonds Merchants Association (DEMA) with volunteer help from Carrie Hulbert of the Edmonds Downtown Association (Ed!).