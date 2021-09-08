Reminder: Annual Windermere Edmonds shredding event set for Sept. 11

The Annual Windermere Edmonds shredding event is scheduled from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Sept. 11.

This is a drive-thru event so when you pull up at the location — 210 5th Ave. S. in downtown Edmonds — you are asked tofollow the arrow signs to the drop-off location.

Organizers will be following all social distancing protocols with a no-contact drive thru. Ahead of time, place all your items to be shredded in the trunk of your car. Stay in your car and unlock your trunk so that volunteers can unload your boxes.

Shredding materials may contain these items: paper clips, staples, metal prongs, binder clips, rubber bands, window envelopes, manila folders. They can’t contain X-rays, photographs, plastic sheet protectors, three-ring binders, newspapers and magazines.

While this is a free event, Windermere Edmonds will be collecting canned food and monetary donations for the Edmonds Food Bank. Have your canned food in bags next to your shredding materials to make it easier for volunteers to unload your items swiftly.