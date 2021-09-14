Save the date: Car trunk sale at Edmonds Church of God Sept. 25

Daughters of the British Empire are hosting a car trunk sale from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at Edmonds Church of God, 8224 220th St. S.W., Edmonds.

For $15, you can come and sell from your trunk. Set up starts at 10:30 a.m.

Free admission for shoppers.

Proceeds will benefit local nonprofits. Masks are required.

To learn more, email klogiec@yahoo.com.