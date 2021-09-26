Save the date: Have Scandinavian family roots? Learn more during Oct. 6 Sno-Isle Genealogy Society meeting

Sno-Isle Genealogy Society’s Wednesday, Oct. 6 program will focus on helping attendees find their Scandinavian roots via Zoom.

Have some words that look like place names but you can’t find them on a map? Was it Larson, Larsen or Larsson? Scandinavian records — involving Sweden, Denmark and Norway — are some of the easiest to use and many of the skills for one country are transferable to the other two countries.

In this virtual program, presented by certified genealogist and national lecturer Jill Morelli, you will explore how to differentiate your ‘Lars Larson’ from all the others, and how to find your parish of birth if you don’t know. Research in these countries can go back to the 1600s.

Register in advance at https://bit.ly/SIGSOct62021. The meeting will run from 7-8 p.m. Oct. 6. The general meeting of society members and social time starts at 6:30 p.m.