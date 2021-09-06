Scene beyond the Edmonds Bowl: Haines Wharf Park

Located at 16121 75th Pl. W., Edmonds, this small park overlooks Haines Wharf. In addition to a playground and public telescope, the entire hillside is covered with cherry-red rose hips. The wharf photo was taken at sunset. The rosehips photos were taken at sunrise.
You can learn about the history of the wharf here.
— Photos by Chris Walton
