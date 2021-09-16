Hickman Park is located at 23700 104th Ave. W, Edmonds. One of the many wonderful features of this park is this spectacular cherry tree.
One Reply to “Scene beyond the Edmonds Bowl: Hickman Park”
What else does this park have? Beautiful Cherry Tree. I’ve never seen this. Appears to be some sort of housing or something in the back woods. I zoomed it on a 65 to 500%.
Is this a safe place to go alone for walking would you say? I thought I might go there. It looks nice and empty ha.