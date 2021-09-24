Scene in Edmonds: Delivering donations for Afghan refugees

Community Christian Fellowship of Edmonds offered its appreciation to the Edmonds community for donations made to their Welcome Kit drive, aimed at assisting Afghan and other immigrants arriving in the U.S. and Snohomish County. Around 44 kitchen and bedroom welcome kits, other household supplies, monetary donations and gift cards were delivered Thursday via U-Haul truck to World Relief Seattle, volunteer Denise Meade said.

” Our thanks go to the Edmonds community in general, the Edmonds Police Department, the City of Edmonds and several other churches who helped,” Meade said.

Community Christian Fellowship is located at 615 Glen St. in Edmonds.