Scene in Edmonds: Doubletakes Posted: September 23, 2021 33 Bob Throndsen’s view from the Edmonds Fishing Pier Thursday morning: On your mark, get ready… …Attack of the flying fish. The artwork is Sea Rise Run by artist Buster Simpson. And at Olympic Beach, Throndsen says, life imitates art. The sculpture is Seeing Whales by Richard Beyer.
