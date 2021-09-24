Scene in Edmonds: Jazz at the Waterfront Center

To celebrate the last blast of summer & upcoming gala, the Edmonds Waterfront Center earlier this week hosted an impromptu outdoor jazz concert featuring Jake Bergevin & The Javatown Swing Orchestra.

“We were taping a music video of Jake and his band for our Virtual Gala & Auction on Oct. 2, and people started showing up by the droves,” said Waterfront Center CEO Daniel Johnson. “The weather was perfect and the music sublime.”

Like many nonprofits in the area, the Edmonds Waterfront Center (EWC) had to shift from a planned in-person gala and auction to a virtual event. “Everyone is desperate to get back together, but safety has to be our top priority,” said Board member Candy Gaul. “We have planned a fun night with great items, and inspiring stories about the new EWC.” A two-hour private concert with Jake Bergevin and a combo from his band is one of the many items attendees can bid on.

You can register by clicking on this link: Tickets and Donations (ejoinme.org) or by visiting www.edmondswaterfrontcenter.org.