Scene in Edmonds: More bubble fun on the waterfront

Kevin O’Keeffe spotted bubble making on the Edmonds waterfront Saturday, but in this case it was a Bubble Woman doing the work, rather than the usual Bubble Man that local photographers have captured. We asked O’Keeffe if the two bubble makers were related and he relayed that while he didn’t have an opportunity to speak with her in detail, the Bubble Woman and Bubble Man “did leave in the same car.”
