Scene in Edmonds: Salvage operation

Julia Wiese captured these photos of Tuesday’s effort to recover a small plane that went down in the water just off Edmonds’ Marina Beach Aug. 26.

The plane’s pilot, a 50-year-old Buckley man, was rescued by a private boat after the emergency landing. He was uninjured and there were no passengers on board. The plane sank shortly after the pilot was rescued.

Gravity Marine did the sonar work to find the plane, assisted by Crux Diving. According to Gravity Marine’s Shawn Hinz, Tuesday’s retrieval of the plane was completed in conjunction with the Coast Guard. According to Hinz, the plane was intact with only a little damage to the propeller, adding that “the pilot was impressively good.” The plane’s seals were intact and there were no fuel leaks, he said.

The plane was towed to Mukilteo, where it was pulled out of the water.

— Photos by Julia Wiese