Scene in Edmonds: Ships passing by Posted: September 10, 2021 16 Julia Wiese photographed these two cruise ships –Royal Caribbean’s Ovation of the Seas and Celebrity’s Millenium — as they passed each other going through Edmonds Friday. David Johson captured the ships from a distance with the Washington State Ferry Spokane in the foreground.
