Scene in Edmonds: The calm before the storm 7 hours ago 41 Fishing boats out before dawn Thursday. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Exploring the beach at low tide Thursday. (Photo by Ron LaRue) A tug boat and barge in the distance at sunset Wednesday. (Photo by Gary Olson) With rain and wind in the forecast in coming days, photographers captured some calm-weather scenes.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.