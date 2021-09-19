Scene in Edmonds: Yost Park after the rain

Yost Park is located at 9535 Bowdoin Way, Edmonds. Following the previous evening’s heavy rain, photographer Chris Walton hiked down to Shell Creek to enjoy the splendid forest.

Along the trail, hikers will come across the remnants of an early 1900s dam built by the Edmonds Spring Water Company. To learn more of this history and download a Yost Park trail map, visit the City of Edmonds website.

— Photos by Chris Walton