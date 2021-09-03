Shop for Labor Day celebrations at the Edmonds Museum Summer Market

As the days are getting shorter and the nights cooler, the Edmonds Museum Summer Market is full of the flavors and colors of the season.

If you are looking for something to barbecue, the market has plenty of options. You can find a fine selection of pork and chicken at both Well Fed Farms and Sky Valley Family Farm. If you are looking for lamb, check out Martiny Livestock. For beef, Ramsden Family Farm and Sky Valley both have a good selection. And finally, if you want fish, Wilson Fish has salmon, halibut and cod while St. Jude will have both frozen and canned tuna.

Wondering what sides to enjoy with your meal? Try some veggie kabobs or roasted veggies on the grill. You can find all varieties of vegetables at Frog Song, Alvarez Organics, Gypsy Rows and Well Fed Farm to chop, season, and cook. Another fun favorite for the barbecue is sliced peaches. These are easy to make and delicious with your meal. Find freestone peaches at Collins Family Orchards, Martin Family Orchards, and Rest Awhile Fruit, along with many other orchard fruits.

In additino to all these delicious options, shoppers will also find many fabulous local artists. Maybe you have been walking through the market for weeks, shopping for fruits and veggies, while glancing at some unique, handmade items. Well, with only six weeks left, it is time to stop glancing and walking by. Take time to stop, meet the makers, and shop local. We have several distinctive jewelers such as Turtleworks, Slick Chicks, Anna Perone Designs, and more. Beautiful potters like VPC Designs. Photographers including Arturo, plus so many more local artists and producers.

So, please join us this Saturday to shop for your weekly groceries and more. We will be open from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., with our new market bag for sale at our Information Booth for $10. Take a moment to check out the vendors who sponsored the bag listed on the back. See you at the market!

— By Christina Martin, market manager