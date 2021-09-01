Sound Transit: You’ll see simulated light rail service in Northgate area ahead of Oct. 2 opening

With just more than a month before the opening of the Northgate Link extension, Sound Transit has begun full simulated service on the extension. Now, all Link trains continue without riders from University of Washington Station to Northgate. During peak service hours, people in the Northgate area will see trains running every eight minutes in each direction along the elevated tracks.

“The sight of trains running at regular intervals is a reminder of just how close we are to the opening of the Northgate Link extension,” said Sound Transit CEO Peter Rogoff. “Starting Oct. 2, everyone will be able to enjoy fast, traffic-free rides from Northgate to downtown Seattle and beyond.

The activities are part of pre-revenue service that began this month. Pre-revenue is a period of intensive testing to make sure that stations, tracks, utilities, escalators, elevators, systems and vehicles all work together as expected prior to welcoming passengers.

During simulated service, most riders won’t notice any differences during testing, but UW Station riders will notice some small changes. Instead of using both tracks to board trains, riders will board at the southbound track only and the northbound track will become drop-off only.

Trips between Capitol Hill and UW will also be a little faster, as trains will no longer slow down to switch tracks just south of UW.

As the train testing gets underway, Sound Transit is also preparing for major changes in line names. In October, Link becomes the 1 Line, Tacoma Link becomes the T Line, and Sounder South and Sounder North become the S and N lines, respectively. When East Link opens in 2023, it will operate as a new 2 Line.

These changes are already visible aboard 1-Line (Link) vehicles and on station maps. Riders will soon see new overhead signs, area maps, schedules, and other rider information change as well.

Rider information for T Line (Tacoma Link) and S and N Line (Sounder) riders will also begin to change over the coming weeks.

In addition to the elevated station at Northgate trains will stop at new underground stations serving Seattle’s U District and Roosevelt neighborhoods. Of the 4.3-mile extension, all but 0.8 miles of elevated track at Northgate are located underground.