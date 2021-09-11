South County Fire investigating early morning blaze in Hwy 99’s Plum Tree Plaza

South County Fire & Rescue is investigating a three-alarm fire that occurred early Saturday morning in the 22300 block of Highway 99.

At approximately 5:30 a.m., crews responded to multiple reports from passersby of a fire in Plum Tree Plaza, located at 22315 Highway 99. South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes said it is unknown at this time which business the fire originated from. According to Hynes, the glow from the fire could be seen from “a few blocks away.”

The building was unoccupied at the time of the blaze and no one was reported injured, Hynes said.

Road closures were in effect on Highway 99 between 224th Street Southwest and 220th Street Southwest.

