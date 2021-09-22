Sponsor spotlight: Enjoy your favorites this week at Scotty’s Food Truck

6 mins ago 9
Blackened Caesar Salad from Scotty’s Food Truck

Whether you are craving Blackened salmon Caesar salad or jumbo shrimp tacos — or maybe a hot bowl of clam chowder —  Scotty’s Food Truck will be in its usual Edmonds spot at Five Corners Calvary Chapel on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Thursday-Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.

