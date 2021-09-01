Sponsor spotlight: Include Scotty’s Food Truck in your weekend plans

As you make plans for the holiday weekend, why not include Scotty’s Food Truck as part of your celebration?
Chef Scotty will be in his usual Edmonds spot at Five Corners Calvary Chapel this Thursday-Saturday, serving famous Blackened salmon Caesar salad, fish or jumbo shrimp tacos, and more.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Thursday/Friday/Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.