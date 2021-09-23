Sponsor spotlight: Irons Brothers helping a neighbor in need through annual Rampathon program

Irons Brothers Construction President and Ramp Captain Joseph Irons and his team of employees and skilled volunteers on Wednesday began building a free wheelchair-access ramp for a woman in need, part of the annual Master Builders of King & Snohomish Counties (MBAKS) Rampathon program.

Irons and his team began their work early Sept. 22 and will return to finish the ramp on Saturday, Sept. 25. This year’s ramp recipient, who lives in the Shoreline area, suffers from instability and has difficulty walking after having multiple back procedures. Ambulating down the current steps of her home requires the use of two canes or crutches.

“Just the two steps are hard for me,” said the resident, J.R. “I have fallen out of my door and down the steps a few times. It is a real struggle to pull myself back up. I also suffer from severe foot drop and edema, all of which make it extremely difficult to get around.”

Unfortunately, the doorway and front steps of J.R.’s home have become obstacles for her to navigate, and with a wheelchair ramp, she intends to use a power chair.

“During COVID-19, the need for access is even greater,” said Joseph Irons, who also serves as first vice chair of the Building Industry Association of Washington. “Not being able to maintain independence is a significant struggle for this homeowner. With in-person assistance being negatively impacted by COVID-19 restrictions, we are honored to use our carpentry skills to help.”

The new wheelchair ramp, which was designed by Irons Brothers, will be built from the resident’s doorway out onto the grass landing, with pavers that connect to the existing walkway. This will create safe access to her back yard, walkway and car. It will also allow for her to enjoy the garden and her outdoor spaces and watch her playful cats. This project will be constructed out of easy-to-maintain and eye-pleasing materials.

J.R. is one of many recepients throughout King and Snohomish counties who will receive a free wheelchair ramp through the Master Builders Association’s Rampathon event. The ramp site construction will begin around 8 a.m. Saturday with about 15 volunteers, including staff from Irons Brothers Construction and American Insurance Associates, trade partners, colleagues, friends and family.

This year marks the 28th anniversary of the annual Rampathon. Since 1993, Master Builders members have contributed more than 500 ramps to King and Snohomish County residents. This year, Shoreline-based Irons Brothers Construction will participate in its 17th Rampathon. Thanks to the Master Builders Association and generous donors, the ramp was built at no cost to the recipient.

Joseph and Melissa Irons are passionate about helping others in their community and giving back to the neighborhoods they serve. “That’s what Rampathon is all about.” said Melissa Irons, Irons Brothers Director of Administration and vice-chair of the Master Builders Association’s Remodeler’s Council.

Special recognition to donors for this recipient’s ramp include:

Irons Brothers Construction, Inc. for volunteer labor and materials

American Insurance Associations for volunteer labor and nourishment

Dunn Lumber for lumber material donations

To learn more about Rampathon, visit www.rampathon.org