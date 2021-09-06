St. Alban’s Church to host food drive in Edmonds Sept. 11

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Edmonds is holding a drive-thru food drive from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.

Recommended items for the drive include non-perishable food such as soups, tuna, peanut butter, dry pasta and similar items to help those in need. Diapers and infant formula are also always appreciated. Cash and checks will be accepted, with checks made payable to “Food Bank.”

St. Alban’s parishioners and other helpers will be on hand at the church, located at 21405 82nd Pl. W. near the Edmonds Five Corners intersection, to accept donations. All staff will be observing current COVID-19 prevention protocols, and contributors are also encouraged to remain in their cars and wear masks.

An easy way to find the church is to look for “The Episcopal Church Welcomes You” signs on both 84th Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest, directing visitors to St. Alban’s. For more information, contact the church at 425-778-0371.