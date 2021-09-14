‘The Russian Connection’ topic of Creative Retirement Institute series Sept. 21, 28

Edmonds resident and former Metropolitan Opera violinist Erica Miner will present a two-part online series for the Creative Retirement Institute at Edmonds College on Sept. 21 and 28. The topic is “The Russian Connection.”

Miner will discuss Scriabin and Stravinsky, two important Russian composers who transitioned between the last 19th and early 20th centuries, and their most famous works, “The Poem of Ecstasy” and “The Rite of Spring.”

