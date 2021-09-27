Verdant announces $1.4 million in community health grants to 11 organizations

The Verdant Health Commission’s Board of Commissioners recently approved 11 grants to organizations supporting community health needs in South Snohomish County. This investment totals $1.39 million during the next year, adding to approximately $3.67 million approved during earlier grant cycles in 2021.

The newly approved grants are listed below and support Verdant’s priority areas that include improving access to behavioral and other health care services, food security, and housing (annual budgets for each grant are listed):

Cancer Lifeline – Whole Patient Services for Cancer Patients in South Snohomish County – $14,000

Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County – Prevention, Education, and Outreach program – $80,000

Girls on the Run of Snohomish County – Girls on the Run and Heart & Sole programming in the Edmonds School District area, supporting girls’ physical, social and emotional health – $24,605

Jean Kim Foundation – Hygiene Center support for people who are homeless or in extreme poverty – $246,633

Korean Community Service Center – Mind, Body, and Soul program to support food access and mental health – $115,000

Medical Teams International – Care & Connect, a mobile dental services and medical screening program – $150,000

Parent Trust for Washington Children – Conscious Fathering program for new and expecting dads – $7,900

South County Fire – Community Resource Paramedic program connecting at-risk patients to services – $351,900

Washington West African Center (formerly Gambian Talents Promotion) – Drop-in Center supporting access to health care, insurance, housing and food – $114,600

Wonderland Child & Family Services – Hope RISING Clinic support for infants and children with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders and prenatal substance exposure and their families – $195,000

YMCA of Greater Seattle – Community Health Navigation to Support East African Community – $93,330

“These programs make it easier for our residents to get the care and resources they need,” said Commissioner Karianna Wilson, a member of the board’s Program Committee. “Our board understands that navigating through complex health care and social service systems can be complicated, which is why we have prioritized funding programs that will help connect individuals and families to these services. I’m looking forward to seeing the impact these grants will have on our community.”

This is Verdant’s third round of approved grants in 2021. The next window for grant applications is Nov. 8-19, 2021.

Verdant will host an online question-and-answer session to share more about its next opportunity for submitting grant applications on Monday, Oct. 11 at noon. Find the link to the meeting and learn more on Verdant’s grant webpage. In addition to its traditional grant application process, Verdant continues to consider requests for funding that are in response to COVID-19 ongoing needs. To be considered for these COVID-19 funds, the 2021 COVID-19 Concept Paper is available to download on Verdant’s grant application web page.

Verdant’s Director of Community Impact & Grantmaking Zoe Reese is available to answer questions or discuss ideas that organizations are considering. To reach Zoe, email zoe.reese@verdanthealth.org or call 425-582-8572.