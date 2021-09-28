Washington State Redistricting Commission publishes four congressional district map proposals

The four voting members of the Washington State Redistricting Commission each published their proposed congressional district maps today. The public can access the proposed maps on the commission’s website and comment directly on specific areas of each proposed map.

“Now that draft maps are available for everyone to review, we are looking forward to our public outreach meetings next week,” said Commission Chair Sarah Augustine. “I believe public input is critical to helping the commission come up with a finished product that meets all statutory obligations.”

The commission will hold two virtual public outreach meetings next week on Zoom:

Tuesday, Oct. 5 (7 p.m.) – Statewide Virtual Public Outreach Meeting to receive feedback on state legislative district map proposals.

– Statewide Virtual Public Outreach Meeting to receive feedback on map proposals. Saturday, Oct. 9 (10 a.m.) – Statewide Virtual Public Outreach Meeting to receive feedback on congressional district map proposals.

There is no need to register for the meetings if you simply want to watch. You can watch the ommission’s meetings live on TVW or on our YouTube page.

The meeting will be broadcast in English, Spanish, and American Sign Language. If a member of the public requires interpretation in another language, they can request it upon registration.

If you wish to comment on the maps, but do not want to do so at a public meeting, you can find several ways to comment in any language at the Commission’s website on the “How to Participate” page.

Commissioners will see all comments made regardless of the method of comment or language used. All map submissions, comments on proposed maps, and comments sent using the various methods available on the website are subject to public disclosure under the Washington State Public Records Act.