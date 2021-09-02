With rising COVID-19 cases, City of Edmonds buildings closing to public Friday

Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases throughout Snohomish County, Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson announced Thursday that city buildings — including Edmonds City Hall — will be closed to the public effective Friday, Sept. 3.

“I understand these closures may be an inconvenience, but we must prioritize the public’s safety during these times,”Nelson said.

Staff will continue to support residents by email, phone, and online. Visit specific department webpages on the City of Edmonds website for further information.

The Edmonds Police Department business office will be closed to the public, but residents can still come to the department and use the emergency phones by either entrance to reach dispatch and have an officer contact them. During business hours, the lobby to the Public Safety Complex may be open. A phone will be in the lobby that will allow the public to reach the police records clerks. They will do their best to assist the public or get them in touch with an officer. The police department has paused the processing of new Concealed Pistol Licenses (CPL) and there will be no fingerprint appointments. CPL renewals can still be handled by email or mail. Anyone with questions should call the EPD business office at 425-771-0200.

The Frances Anderson Center is closed and all city recreation programming in the building and indoor facility rentals are canceled for the months of September and October. Outdoor programs and facility rentals are still allowed. The Frances Anderson Center office is fully operational and available for phone calls and emails at 425-771-0230 or edmondsparks@edmondswa.gov, Hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Utility payments can be made online or can be dropped off in the drop box in front of Edmonds City Hall at 121 5th Ave. N.

Edmonds City Council meetings, as well as board and commission meetings ,have been moved back to Zoom. A list of upcoming meetings with links to attend can be found online here.