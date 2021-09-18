Woodway Town Council Sept. 20 meeting agenda includes emergency response, guest cottages

The Town of Woodway during its Monday, Sept. 20 meeting is scheduled to hear a quarterly report from Fire Chief Matt Cowan, discuss the value of park lands in Woodway and consider whether to refer to the town’s Planning Commission a proposal to allow guest houses/caretaker cottages in the R14.5 zoning district.
The virtual meeting will begin at 5:45 p.m. using Microsoft Teams. A link to the meeting can be found here and you can see the complete meeting packet here.
