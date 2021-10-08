2021 season comes to a close Saturday for Edmonds Museum Summer Market

This Saturday, Oct. 9 — rain or shine — marks the end of another fantastic season for the Edmonds Museum Summer Market. Since our opening on May 1, the market and the community at large have adjusted to ever changing COVID restrictions, adapting each week to provide a safe, family-friendly environment for residents and visitors to shop local, supporting small, family farms.

This Saturday, we welcome back many longtime, regular vendors as well as several new faces. Our farmers will have plenty of freshly harvested produce including apples, pears, plums, squash, radishes, peppers and even some Jerusalem artichokes. So many delicious options to chop, jam, roast, bake — well, you get the idea. In addition to these freshly harvested goodies, Sky Valley Family Farm, Well Fed Farms, Ramsden Beef and Wilson Fish will have plenty of roasting, barbecuing meats to stock up with.

For shoppers who are looking for delicious sides or sweets, there will be plenty to chose from. Want sweet nibbles? Look no further than Pete’s Perfect Toffee, JonBoy Caramels, and/or Deborah’s Pies. Baked goods? Well, stop by Snohomish Bakery. Tangy, spicy sides? We have Junebug Ferments, Salt Blade Salami, Electric Habitat Brines, Bubba’s Salsa, and more. A beverage to enjoy with your meal? Our selection runs from Culture Shock Kombucha and Greenwood Cider to Lopez Islands Vineyards’ award-winning wines. And finally, to add something to your meal, check out 11 Olives, La Pasta and — new this week — Black Flag Barbeque Sauces and Rubs.

Returning this week, we welcome Lupine Vineyards, who will be bringing a delightful array of wines from their farm. Also back this week you will find Laarni & Tita with their handmade, waterproof bags. So many colors and styles, it is hard to pick just one. Julia from Metalwings will have plenty of beautiful, handmade enameled animals to hang on your walls, or maybe a tree. These vendors will be joining over 90 other local farmers, processors, and artist.

Also making a special appearance Saturday, compliments of the Edmonds Historical Museum, is a 1938 retired fire truck, which will be parked by the information booth at the entrance of the market on 5th Avenue.

So, come down and join us at the market this Saturday, open 9 am.-2 p.m. We thank you all for supporting the many small, family-run businesses that make up the market every week and look forward to returning next May for another season.

— By Christina Martin, Market Manager