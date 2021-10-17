2022 budget presentations, public hearing on Civic Park artist before council Oct. 19

The Edmonds City Council will begin its consideration of the 2022 city budget Tuesday night, Oct. 19, with department directors making their decision package presentations to councilmembers. In addition, as we reported earlier, the council will hold a public hearing on the Edmonds Arts Commission recommendation of Seattle artist Clark Wiegman to create artwork for the renovated Civic Park in downtown Edmonds.

Also at the meeting, the council will listen to a city proclamation of October as National Arts and Humanities Month.

