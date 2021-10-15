Applications open for Edmonds Public Facilities District board position

The Edmonds Public Facilities District is seeking a qualified candidate to join its five-member board of directors.This position will remain open until filled.

The application deadline is 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27.

Edmonds Public Facilities District is the independent municipal corporation that owns and operates Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA), a regional performing arts center and a historically significant facility in downtown Edmonds. The board works in partnership with a separate not-for-profit board of 24 members (ECA Board) to ensure the financial health and operating success of the center.

The position is currently open. The new member will begin their first term in January 2022.

Serving nearly 90,000 people each year, Edmonds Center for the Arts brings 30 presentations to the stage annually; serves as a home for partner organizations and rental clients such as Cascade Symphony Orchestra, Sno-King Community Chorale, Rick Steves’ Europe and Olympic Ballet Theatre; boasts a classic gymnasium that is active year-round with sports activities, arts programs and community events; and also contains classroom spaces availablefor meetings and events. The center has an estimated annual economic impact of $7.5 million and provides vital arts and cultural activities that build community and enhance the quality of life locally and regionally.

Members of the Edmonds PFD Board are formally appointed by the Edmonds City Council. Applicants need not reside in the City of Edmonds.

For an application and further information, visit the Edmonds Center for the Arts website. The application and information will also be posted on the City of Edmonds website at www.edmondswa.gov under City Government/Boards & Commissions.