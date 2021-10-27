Basement Salon celebrating first anniversary with Halloween party

The Basement Salon in downtown Edmonds is celebrating its one-year anniversary starting at 5 p.m. Halloween night, Sunday, Oct. 31.

Join them for some Halloween fun and help celebrate their first year. There will be music, local vendors, product samples, food, drinks, costume contest and gift giveaways. There will also be a red carpet where you can have your photo taken in your costume.

The celebration starts at 5 p.m. at 102 3rd Ave. S., Edmonds. Children and adults are welcome.