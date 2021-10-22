Berkshire Hathaway Edmonds office accepting food bank donations

The Edmonds office of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Northwest Real Estate is accepting donations for a food drive going on now through Oct. 31.
Donations can be made at their office, located at 505 5th Ave. S. Ste. 104, in downtown Edmonds or you can call 425-778-2101 to arrange for pickup. Checks made out to the Edmonds Food Bank or cash are also accpted.
The drive is sponsored by the Snohomish County Camano Association of Realtors.
Suggested donations include:
Beef stew, chili or hearty and low-sodium soups
Boxed or canned meats
Canned fish or meats
Peanut or other nut butter
Cereal and oatmeal
Protein and breakfast bars
Canned fruit
Tomato sauce
Kitchen staples (spices, flour, cooking oil, sugar)
Baby supplies (food, diapers, wipes)
Canned, low-sodium veggies
Pasta
White and brown rice
Shelf stable milk
Canned beans
Ground coffee
Jelly and jams
Condiments
Baking items
Hygiene and toiletries
