Berkshire Hathaway Edmonds office accepting food bank donations

The Edmonds office of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Northwest Real Estate is accepting donations for a food drive going on now through Oct. 31.

Donations can be made at their office, located at 505 5th Ave. S. Ste. 104, in downtown Edmonds or you can call 425-778-2101 to arrange for pickup. Checks made out to the Edmonds Food Bank or cash are also accpted.

The drive is sponsored by the Snohomish County Camano Association of Realtors.

Suggested donations include:

Beef stew, chili or hearty and low-sodium soups

Boxed or canned meats

Canned fish or meats

Peanut or other nut butter

Cereal and oatmeal

Protein and breakfast bars

Canned fruit

Tomato sauce

Kitchen staples (spices, flour, cooking oil, sugar)

Baby supplies (food, diapers, wipes)

Canned, low-sodium veggies

Pasta

White and brown rice

Shelf stable milk

Canned beans

Ground coffee

Jelly and jams

Condiments

Baking items

Hygiene and toiletries