Bird Lore: Black-necked Stilt

A Black-necked Stilt appeared in the Edmonds Marsh in May 2007. This species is regularly seen in summer on Eastern Washington ponds. While it is rare in Western Washington, a few have been seen regularly in the last few years, including in Snohomish County near Snohomish and Stanwood. So it is time for bird watchers to keep an eye out for the return of this species to our own puddle of water. It is usually seen in spring or fall on the wet side of the mountains.

The Black-necked Stilt inhabits a wide range throughout the Western Hemisphere. The species summers in the Intermountain West and is a resident along the coast of the southern half of California and most of Mexico. It can be found in Florida, other coastal states of the Southeast, and in most of the Caribbean. It is also found in Venezuela, coastal Ecuador, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia, and parts of Peru.

A graceful black-and-white bird with a long thin bill and bubble gum pink legs, this wader walks slowly through shallow wetlands when probing for its tiny aquatic prey. This species can be found in grassy marshes, mudflats, and shallow lakes in very open country. It feeds on small creatures on or near the water’s surface, such as beetles, many flies and other insects. It also eats crayfish, shrimp, snails, and tiny fish. On some western lakes it will feed on brine shrimp and brine flies. Some aquatic plant seeds also make up part of the diet.

For nesting, the Black-necked Stilt uses bare open ground with little vegetation and is near water. Both adults build the nest, which is a scrape in soil or a mound that is lined with pebbles, shells and debris. There are typically four eggs that both adults incubate for about 25 days. The female takes the night shift and both adults take turns during the day. In high heat, the adult may go to water to wet its belly feathers to cool the eggs. The downy chicks leave the nest shortly after hatching. Although the adults tend them, they feed themselves.

The stilt leaves most inland areas in winter. It moves to coastal areas or migrates to the south. Strays are known to wander far beyond their breeding range, especially in late spring. Their range has expanded as this species has been quick to take advantage of artificial habitat such as sewage ponds.

The Black-necked Stilt has the second longest legs in proportion to its body of all birds, exceeded only by the various flamingos. This species will participate in what has been called a popcorn display in which the birds in a nesting colony will gather around a ground predator and jump, hop, and flap their wings to drive the predator away. The oldest known Black-necked Stilt was 12 years and five months. It was banded in Venezuela and refound in the Lesser Antilles.

I have been unable to find any collective nouns for stilts, avocets, or any other small waders. In the Middle Ages there were terms of venery or nouns of assembly that are specific to certain animals and were part of the English hunting tradition. They were intended as a mark of erudition among gentlemen. Today collective nouns are often lighthearted and humorous and do not exist for practical communication. I am puzzled by the apparent lack of such nouns for the smaller waders. But we can delight in an alliterative collective noun for one of the largest wading birds—a flamboyance of flamingos.

The North American population of Black-necked Stilts is considered stable and of low concern for conservation purposes. The global breeding population is estimated at 900,000. As a wader, this species is vulnerable to wetland destruction and degradation. It is especially vulnerable to pollutants such as pesticides, heavy metals and elements such as selenium. Invasive aquatic plants can deprive the stilt of open water and mudflats that are necessary habitats.

You can listen to the flight calls of a family of Black-necked Stilts (two adults and two young birds) here: https://www.xeno-canto.org/493684.

— By Carol Riddell

Carol Riddell manages the bird education displays, on behalf of Pilchuck Audubon Society and Edmonds Parks & Recreation, at the Olympic Beach Visitor Station.