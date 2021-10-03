Bridge inspection report, 2022 preliminary budget on Oct. 4 Woodway Town Council meeting agenda

An inspection report for the Woodway Park Bridge and presentation of the 2022 preliminary town budget are among the items on the Monday, Oct. 4 Woodway Town Council meeting agenda.

The Council meeting will be held virtually via Microsoft Teams with the option of calling in via telephone. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 321-209-6411. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is 978 716 704#.

The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.

