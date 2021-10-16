Cascade Symphony Orchestra to open 60th season with ‘Eternal Beauty’ concert Oct. 25

The Cascade Symphony Orchestra (CSO) will open its 60th season, while hosting its first in-person concert in 20 months, when it performs some of the musical works of composers Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Joseph Haydn and Antonin Dvořák on Monday, Oct. 25, at the Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA), 410 4th Ave. N., in Edmonds.

The 7:30 p.m. concert, “Eternal Beauty,” will present Dvořák’s “Waltz No. 2, Op. 54,” and two compositions by Haydn – “Symphony No. 104 in D major – ‘London’” and “The Seven Last Words of Christ.”

Mozart’s “Violin Concerto No. 5 in A major” will feature the evening’s soloist, popular Seattle area violinist Elisa Barston. Barston is the principal second violinist for the Seattle Symphony Orchestra and has previously performed with the Cascade Symphony and in venues throughout the United States and Europe. She was the associate concertmaster of the St. Louis Symphony and a first violin section member of the Cleveland Orchestra.

Other concert offerings by the CSO include “English Folk Song Suite” by composer Ralph Vaughan Williams and “Canzon in Echo,” for brass ensemble, by Giovanni Gabrieli.

“After more than a year of not being able to perform music live, we are so happy to return to our beautiful Edmonds Center for the Arts, and to fill it with the thrilling sounds of classical music,” said CSO Music Director Michael Miropolsky.

The Cascade Symphony, founded in 1962 by members of the Edmonds community, has been preparing to return to performing live concerts for many months, having cancelled all concerts after February of 2020 due to the pandemic. In lieu of the live musical events, the orchestra offered six virtual concerts last season.

In-person concerts weren’t the only losses for the orchestra, its musicians and the community during the 2020-21 season.

COVID-19 also took the life of longtime Seattle area music leader and educator Alan Lund, 81, in March of 2020. In addition to his many years of supporting the CSO, the Edmonds resident taught music in the Bellevue and Highline school districts and directed the Seattle Gilbert and Sullivan Society and the Seattle Opera Chorus. He also was the husband of Cascade Symphony graphic designer and former CSO charter musician Ellen Lund.

In honoring Alan Lund, the Cascade Symphony will perform the world premiere of local composer Steven Richards’ “Tribute for String Orchestra,” specifically written in memory of Mr. Lund.

Miropolsky noted that the season-opening concert has been planned to be in compliance with existing health guidelines. “We will be staging a smaller-than-usual orchestra, but hope that we will be able to return to a full orchestra for later concerts,” he said.

Due to the current uncertainty related to the coronavirus, tickets are only being be sold on an individual concert basis. Per-person ticket prices are: $27 for adults; $22 for seniors (60-plus); $15 for students with an ID; and $10 for youth (12 and younger). Tickets for the Children’s Concert will be $10 for adults and seniors; $5 for students with an ID; and $3 for youth (12 and younger).

Tickets can be purchased online through the ECA website (www.edmondscenterforthearts.org/events/category/13/cascade-symphony-orchestra) and by telephone (425-275-9595). The ECA Box Office may be reached by email at boxoffice@ec4arts.org. The ECA Box Office is currently open noon-5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and extended hours during performances.

“We plan to present a full season of in-person concerts, while abiding by all federal, state and ECA regulations in effect at the time of each of our musical events,” said Rose Gear, CSO executive director. “Because of the uncertainty surrounding future health and public safety conditions, we are unable to offer season tickets for the 2021-22 season. Tickets will be made available on a per-concert basis to allow for the possibility of physical distancing of patrons in the auditorium.

Joining other performance arts venues in the region, the ECA is requiring proof of vaccination — or a negative COVID-19 test — for entry to all performances and events in the theater. Face masks are required inside the ECA. The venue’s complete and up-to-date regulations can be found at ec4arts.org.

Additional information about the Cascade Symphony Orchestra, its upcoming season, and any updates are available online at www.cascadesymphony.org.