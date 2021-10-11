City council to meet in committees, approve new development services director Oct. 12

The Edmonds City Council will meet in committees Tuesday, Oct. 12, starting at 5 p.m., followed by a 9:30 p.m. business meeting during which councilmembers are set to approve an employment agreement with Susan McLaughlin, who is Mayor Mike Nelson’s pick for development services director.

An Edmonds resident, McLaughlin currently works for the Seattle Department of Transportation as an urban design manager. She replaces Shane Hope, who retired last summer. According to the proposed employment agreement, McLaughlin will earn $167,524 annually.

In committee meetings, the council agendas include the following:

Public Safety, Personnel & Planning Committee

5 p.m.

1. Authorization for the city to sign a recording document removing an obsolete covenant from private property at 236th Street Southwest and 84th Avenue West.

2. Authorization for the city to sign the updated Interlocal Cooperation Agreement related to the Affordable Housing Alliance

3. Request to increase a Human Resources Department position from 0.85 to 1.0 FTE

4. Update on Prosecuting Attorney RFP Process

5. Edmonds Municipal Court Reorganization

Finance Committee

6 p.m.

1. August 2021 Monthly Financial Report

2. Proposal to Change to a Biennial Budget in 2023-24

Parks & Public Works Committee

7:30 p.m.

1. Civic Park Restroom contract

2. Arts Commission recommendation for Civic Park artist

3. Supplemental Agreement with HBB for Hwy 99 Revitalization & Gateway Project

4. Supplemental Agreement with SCJ Alliance for the Highway 99 Revitalization & Gateway Project

5. Supplemental Agreements with KPG for Design Services on the Citywide Pedestrian Crossing Enhancements

6. Supplemental Agreement with KPG for Construction Management Services on the Citywide Pedestrian Crossing Enhancements Project

7. Supplemental Agreement with KPG for 76th Avenue West and 220th Street Southwest Intersection Improvements project

All meetings are held virtually using the Zoom meeting platform. To view or listen to a committee meeting in its entirety, paste the following into a web browser using a computer or smart phone:

https://zoom.us/j/95798484261

Or join by dial-up phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261

Council committee meetings are work sessions for the council and city staff. Committee meeting agendas do not include audience comments or public hearings.

You can see the complete meeting agendas here.