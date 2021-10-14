City hosting virtual community meeting Oct. 16 on Edmonds parks system planning

Residents are invited to a virtual community meeting Saturday, Oct. 16 to talk about what’s. next for the Edmonds parks system and recreation programs.
The city is in the process of updating the six-year Parks, Recreation and Open Space (PROS) plan, and spent the summer gathering input from park-goers, program participants and Edmonds residents. During the Oct. 16 meeting, the city will share some of the preliminary results and ask for your opinion on what’s important to you and your family in Edmonds parks and recreation programs.
The virtual meeting will run from 1-2 p.m. The Zoom meeting can be accessed through https://bit.ly/EdmondsPROSmeeting2
Dial in: +1 253 215 8782
Webinar ID: 819 8636 0305
Passcode: 949899
Participation is available in English, Korean, Mandarin or Spanish. Additional information about the 2022 PROS Plan can be found HERE on the city’s project website.
