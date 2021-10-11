City of Edmonds planning street closures Oct. 12-14 for storm pipe work

The City of Edmonds is closing the intersection of Maple Street and 6th Avenue from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, Oct. 12-14, to allow construction crews to install new storm pipe and structures.

During the closure:

Vehicle traffic through the intersection will not be allowed from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Access to driveways will be maintained

The sidewalks will be open; pedestrian detours crossing the intersection will be in place

Expect traffic delays after the street closure, because the city’s contractor will continue working east on Maple Street up to 7th Avenue to replace the existing storm pipe and appurtenances.

The construction work is weather-dependent and is subject to change.

This project is part of the city’s annual replacement program to replace and upgrade existing storm lines at various locations around the City that are reaching the end of their useful service life, are undersized, or have some other existing system deficiency.

If you have questions, contact Greg Malowicki at 425-771-0220 or via email at Greg.Malowicki@edmondswa.gov. For information about this project in another language, you may request, free of charge, language assistance services by contacting Greg Malowicki.

Si tiene alguna pregunta, comuníquese con Greg Malowicki al 425-771-0220 o por correo electrónico a Greg.Malowicki@edmondswa.gov. Si desea obtener información sobre este proyecto en otro idioma, puede solicitar servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística poniéndose en contacto con Greg Malowicki.